Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. The company has a market cap of $341.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.