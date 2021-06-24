Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Tops $0.0002

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $81,962.83 and approximately $75.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

