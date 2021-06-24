Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-227 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 1,628,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

