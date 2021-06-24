Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.