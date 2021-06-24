Analysts Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Price Target at GBX 289.67

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.54). The company had a trading volume of 148,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.69. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a market capitalization of £619.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

