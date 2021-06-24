Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,773 shares of company stock worth $6,224,221. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

