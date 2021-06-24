$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $47.09. 1,551,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,050. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $102,777,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $66,511,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

