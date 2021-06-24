Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 890,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.