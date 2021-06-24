$0.39 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 1,244,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

