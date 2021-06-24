Mysterium Market Cap Reaches $6.33 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $5,285.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

