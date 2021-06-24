Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,621,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

