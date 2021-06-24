QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $45.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,352,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679,063. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a PE ratio of -73.46. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,929,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $93,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 95.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QuantumScape by 73.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.