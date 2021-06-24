Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $191.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.50 million and the lowest is $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $178.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $768.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $804.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

HTA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.97. 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

