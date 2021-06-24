Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

