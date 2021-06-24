Landbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,042.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $204,042.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00162868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.36 or 1.00054088 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.