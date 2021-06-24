CEEK VR Trading Down 18% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $424,008.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

