SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.91. 307,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,872. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

