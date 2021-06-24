FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21,136.96

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $21,136.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 86% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00213626 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.89 or 0.00620421 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

