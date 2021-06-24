Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.05

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 24671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.