Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $469.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $464.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

NYSE:IBP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.57. 272,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

