ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 39 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 39 target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 27.46.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.