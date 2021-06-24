Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.55 billion and the lowest is $6.12 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 5,408,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.04. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

