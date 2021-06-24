Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.13). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 206,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

