$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 340,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

