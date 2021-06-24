Arianee (ARIA20) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and $16,913.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00163309 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,731.58 or 0.99836873 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

