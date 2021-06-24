Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-105.51 million.

Shares of Puxin stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 1,181,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,031. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

