OpenDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00609846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

