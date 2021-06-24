$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,491.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.