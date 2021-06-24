Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,301. The company has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.