Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,301. The company has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.