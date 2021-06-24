Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.38 million and the lowest is $116.67 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of CASH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 157,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,881,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.