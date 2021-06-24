Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE:DASH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.30. 2,677,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,282. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.04. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total transaction of $6,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,105,953 shares of company stock worth $1,217,973,581 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $227,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

