CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.94. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.34. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.