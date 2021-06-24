0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $564.72 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. 0x has a market cap of $564.72 million and approximately $46.81 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00609846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

