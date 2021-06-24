VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0020

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. VIDY has a total market cap of $19.33 million and $624,759.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00609846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

