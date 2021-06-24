Legend Biotech (LEGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – Legend Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company's lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. "

6/16/2021 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Legend Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 327,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,443. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

