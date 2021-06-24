Emerald Crypto Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $363,542.47 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

