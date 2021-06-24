Stabilize Trading Down 33% This Week (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003503 BTC on exchanges. Stabilize has a market cap of $162,454.68 and $36,020.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

