Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $6.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $6.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.56. RH reported earnings per share of $4.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $23.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $28.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $677.18. 446,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,710. RH has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in RH by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in RH by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 355.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

