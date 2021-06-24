Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.02 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 1,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $687.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.