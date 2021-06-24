Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CNXC traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $152.14. 27,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.70. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $163.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

