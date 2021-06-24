NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits Market Cap of $273,613.98

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $614.86 or 0.01763244 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $273,613.98 and approximately $3,599.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00612119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 445 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

