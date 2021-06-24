OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $152,927.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00102438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00162976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,910.43 or 1.00112707 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

