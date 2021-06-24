Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $187.37

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.37 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 1630719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.12.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.