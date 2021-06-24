South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 106,504 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,504 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 527,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

