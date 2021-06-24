AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 4,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

