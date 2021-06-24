Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 28,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,693. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

