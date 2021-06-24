Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 225,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

