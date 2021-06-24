$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 191,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TEGNA by 543.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.