Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.09 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,021,712,550 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

