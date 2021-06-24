Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $670,519.08

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $670,519.08 and approximately $89,098.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00163434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.59 or 0.99734233 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

